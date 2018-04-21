Manzanita Open Ready to Tee Off May 18, Tee Times Available

The Manzanita Open – the first of the North Coast’s fundraising golf tournaments is set for play on the newly re-named Manzanita Links under its new ownership. The weekend-long charity tournament starts May 18.

The 30th Manzanita Open is the main fundraiser for the Eugene Schmuck Foundation for the organization’s 21 years. “Golf was a passion for Gene Schmuck and he was active in this tournament from the beginning,” said ESF president Bob Joseph.

But there will be something new this time. Same great location, but newly named and improved ‘Manzanita Links’ Golf Course for three days, starting May 18.

The Manzanita Open is a 9 hole scramble and the cost is $50.00/ person. There will be a men’s division, women’s division, mixed division, and a senior division (all over 65).

There are still plenty of good tee times available for each of the three days. Your also welcome to sign up as a single and we’ll find a spot for you.

The ESF is a local non-profit organization dedicated to serving the charities in the North Tillamook County area. The foundation has raised and distributed over $1,300,000 since its inception in 1997.

Here are a few examples of who the donations benefit:

* Scholarships to Neah-Kah-Nie High School students

* North County Food Bank

* North County Recreation District

* Adventist Health & Hospice programs

* Neah-Kah-Nie High School & Youth Athletics

* Meals for Seniors

To sign up for a Tee Time please call Bob Joseph @ 503-368-3187, Dave Matthews @ 503-739-0909 or email: eugeneschmuckfoundation@yahoo.com

For any questions about the ESF, the tournament, sponsorship, or donations contact Bob Joseph, Dave Matthews, or any of the Board Members. See us on Facebook @ Eugene Schmuck Foundation.