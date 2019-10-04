Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler’s TsunamiReady and StormReady Designations Renewed

On Thursday, October 3, 2019, the National Weather Service Portland issued a Memorandum to Tillamook County’s Emergency Management Director, Gordon McCraw, stating that Manzanita, Nehalem, and Wheeler had completed all requirements to have their TsunamiReady and StormReady designations renewed.

The TsunamiReady and StormReady programs, which must be renewed every 3 years, are voluntary community recognition programs that promote tsunami and storm hazard preparedness. These programs help community leaders and emergency management strengthen local safety programs. The two programs use a grassroots approach to help communities develop plans to handle all types of extreme weather and help promote Tsunami readiness.

Tyree Wilde of the National Weather Service, Portland, and Emergency Management Director Gordon McCraw recently went through the requirements and ensured all three cities met or exceeded all the Guidelines and Requirement for both programs. Mr. Wilde said, “I applaud Tillamook County Emergency Management, Oregon Emergency Management, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI), and the cities, for the great preparedness work being accomplished in these communities. Through our strong partnerships we are working together to build community resilience and a Weather Ready Nation.”

Gordon McCraw said, “By achieving and maintaining these designation, Tillamook County and our partnering cities and towns are improving public safety, before, during and after our emergencies.”

The new designations will be valid through October 2022.

