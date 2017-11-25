Manzanita Kids’ Fair Successful Welcome to Holiday Season





Many thanks to Oregon Coast Love Coalition, Rinehart Clinic, CARTM, Manzanita Music Festival, New Discoveries Preschool, FACT Oregon, Haystack Rock Awareness Program, Cannon Beach History Center, Cannon Beach Arts Association, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, and the Freeman family for providing fantastic activities for everyone!

Big thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: Pine Grove Community House, Meadow & Corey Davis – Brokers at Cascade Sotheby’s Realty, Cloud & Leaf Bookstore, T-SPOT, Manzanita Fresh Foods, Law Manzanita.

Also, thank you to J. Scott Wilson at Polaris Gallery, Manzanita Radio, Matt Didlake, Karen Reddick-Yurka, and Lane DeMoll.

And of course, thank you to Santa and Mrs. Claus for lighting up so many faces all night long!

Manzanita Kids Fair will return in 2018.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

