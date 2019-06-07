Manzanita Honors Mark Beach

Mark Beach has been named Manzanita’s Citizen of the Year for 2019. According to the selection committee, the honor was based on his, “many years helping better not only Manzanita, but the surrounding areas.”

Beach has been involved in a number of local activities: Pine Grove Community House, Nehalem Bay Historical Society, Manzanita Library, CARTM, North County Recreation District, Hoffman Center for the Arts, and the Manzanita Visitors’ Center.

Beach is well known for his many years serving as the local historian — teaching classes on the Nehalem Valley area. The popular events include lectures, discussions, photographs, videos, artifacts, documents, and readings from works left by early settlers.

As Citizen of the Year, Beach received the traditional hanging plant display, and will serve as Grand Marshal of Manzanita’s 4th of July Parade.