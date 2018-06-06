MANZANITA FOURTH OF JULY PARADE PLANNED

Registration forms are now available for the Manzanita Fourth of July Parade. Forms are available at City Hall or on the City website www.ci.manzanita.or.us. The theme of this year’s parade is “The Spirit of America”. The parade starts promptly on July 4 at 1 pm from Division and Laneda. Registration forms may be returned to City Hall or on the day of the parade to the Registration Desk at Underhill Plaza. The registration desk will be open from 9:00am to 12:30pm.

A special section for military veterans will be near the front of the parade. Arrangements will be made for veterans to ride the parade route. Veterans who would like to be in the parade should contact Owen Nicholson at 503-368-5493 or leave a message at City Hall 503-368-5343.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

