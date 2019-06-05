Manzanita Farmers Market Opens Friday June 7th

The Manzanita Farmers Market readies for the first market of 2019 this Friday June 7! Be there for the opening drum at 5pm and Craig Mackie on the handdrum to start the celebration of this coastal favorite. Find smoked salmon from NeahKahNie Smoke House, savory cheeses from Nestucca Bay Creamery, a Pinot from the hands that manage the vines and bottle the wine at Gresser Vineyard …. and all the other delicious, artful, useful, relaxing, and fun items and services from the other 50 vendors. Enjoy local produce, food, music and more in downtown Manzanita.

Located at 5th and Laneda Avenue in downtown Manzanita, the market is open Fridays beginning June 7 to September 13, from 5pm to 8pm June through August, and 4pm to 7pm in September.

Start your summer weekends with fresh food and fun at the Manzanita Farmers Market every Friday evenings mid -June through mid-September. Find local farmers, local seafood, and local artisans. Enjoy wine tasting from wineries, live music, delicious food, and more… all at the Manzanita Farmers Market.

Fruits & vegetables, cheese, meats, seafood, baked goods, jams, kimchi, honey, coffee, tea, wine, distilled liquors, massage, sharpening, and arts and crafts of all forms. All producers (farms, ranches, fisheries, chefs, brewers, nonprofits, service providers, and local artisans) are from within 100 miles of Manzanita.

www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com