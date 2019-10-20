Manzanita City Hall

My thoughts with a different twist.

I don’t like the choices. An expensive, futuristic top of the line rendition which does not, in my opinion, reflect the lifestyles of most Manzanitians. I do not want to pay top dollar for something which does not represent my city.

Or, a pared down rendition with a Quonset hut as a main component. (which is ugly)

Plus converting an old school, with dubious success, to function as new.

Sounds like the choices are: old and tired but much less expensive.

vs.

Modern Flash with little attention to Manzanitan style costing much more.

Is there not a middle road here?

Thank you.

Kay Stoltz

Manzanita, OR

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer