Magical Strings – December 30th at NCRD

For family entertainment during the holidays plan on a “Celtic Yuletide” concert on Saturday evening, 7:30 p.m., December 30th in the NCRD Performing Arts Center. Performing will be three generations of one family with “Magical Strings” from the Puget Sound area. The Washington Post describes their music as “warm, graceful, and sonically gorgeous”. The band features harp, hammered dulcimer, cello, and percussion as well as Irish dancing. They have toured the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and Japan, have performed on Prairie Home Companion, and been featured on CNN. Advance sale tickets are $18 plus ticket fee and are available at TicketTomato.com. (At the door price is $23 plus ticket fee)

NCRD Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

