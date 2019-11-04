Pages Navigation Menu

Locations for Center for Contemplative Arts Classes – To Continue After Center’s Closing

The Center for Contemplative Arts, located at the Underhill Plaza in Manzanita, closed as of Thursday, October 31, 2019. The classes, however, will continue at various venues. Following is a list of the classes with the new location and contact information:

Meditation: Mondays from 5 to 5:45 pm, St. Catherine’s Church (Hwy 101, next to Bunkhouse Restaurant), beginning November 11, Judy Sorrel sorrel@nehalemtel.net
T’ai Chi: Wednesdays from 1 to 2:30 pm, Pine Grove Community House, Manzanita, beginning November 6, Diane and Rex Amos diirex@charter.net
Energy Yoga: Saturdays from 10 to 11:30 am, St. Catherine’s Church, beginning November 2, Christa Grimm christa.grimm@gmail.com
Yoga for Every Body: Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 pm, St. Catherine’s Church, beginning November 5, Janet Paulson jampaulson@gmail.com
Writing Alive!: Thursdays at Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita, beginning November 7, Dana C. Anderson ArtLight7@gmail.com
Painting & Meditation: Fridays from 10 am to 1 pm, NCRD, Nehalem, beginning Friday, November 1, Tela Skinner telaskinner@gmail.com
“My deepest gratitude to our incredible community for supporting the Center for Contemplative Arts for the past 14 years. I am delighted that you will be able to continue with our offerings at other venues,” said Lola Sacks founder of the Center for Contemplative Arts.


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

