Local Churches Offer Vacation Bible School (VBS) June 24 – 28

Schools out – and many local churches and other organizations offer a variety of options for families and children.

This week, June 24th through 28th, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Tillamook and Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita both have Vacation Bible School. It’s not too late to join in.

Contact either church for more information, and watch for more updates about other activities and events throughout the summer.



June 24-28

9 am to Noon

Calvary Bible Church

560 Laneda Ave, Manzanita

www.calvarymanzanita.org

Children ages 4 to 11 are invited to this free week of Vacation Bible School. Pre-register at https://www.calvarymanzanita.org/uploads/3/6/9/8/3698560/2019.06_vbs_signup.pdf.