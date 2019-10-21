Local businesses and organizations honored by Visit Tillamook Coast at annual tourism banquet

Tillamook County, Oregon, October 21, 2019— Four organizations in Tillamook County were honored for their contributions at the annual tourism awards banquet hosted by the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. The event was held on October 19 at Pacific Restaurant in Tillamook, and featured a wine pairing dinner.

The Tourism Development Award was given to North County Recreation District (NCRD) for their community contributions and the work done over the last three years to establish north Tillamook County as a destination for high-quality musical performances. “You can be in NCRD’s performing arts center listening to world-renowned artists and Grammy award winning performers,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of tourism. “It’s an intimate venue; it’s a rewarding experience to be in the audience.”

The Tourism Excellence Award was given to Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad for its commitment to cultural heritage and the completion of a 14-year project to restore an abandoned locomotive, the “Skookum.” “People came from all over the world to see this locomotive run again, and it was thrilling,” said Devlin. “The skill that went into rebuilding Skookum is rare, and the crew and volunteers that made it happen make us all proud.”

Twins Ranch Covered Wagon Campground was given the Tourism Hospitality Award. “This unique campground has hosted visitors from more than 20 countries and nearly all 50 states,” said Devlin. “Larry and Cindy Oswald have created a destination like no other in Oregon, and best of all, they have a lot of fun with it. Returning campers are proof of it.”

A new award was given out this year to honor a cultural heritage effort: The Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative, formed to help protect and restore the U.S. Coast Guard station, Pier’s End Boathouse. The boathouse is developing as an art, interpretive and community center.