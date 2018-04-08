LNWC Speaker Series Presents: Kilchis Estuary Restoration Project – from Planning through Construction and Planting, April 12th

Guest Speaker: Dick Vander Schaaf, Associate Director of the Coast and Marine Conservation Program, The Nature Conservancy

Thursday, April 12th @ 7:00 pm

Pine Grove Community House 225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita

How do you restore tidal channels and wetland habitat in floodplain areas that have historically been diked and disconnected? Join Lower Nehalem Watershed Council (LNWC) as we welcome Dick Vander Schaaf, Associate Director of the Coast and Marine Conservation Program for The Nature Conservancy, for a presentation on the Kilchis Estuary Restoration Project.

LNWC continues our Speakers Series on April 12th by exploring the process of restoring critical habitat for native salmon in Tillamook Bay.

The Nature Conservancy purchased a former dairy farm in 2010 on the lower Kilchis River with the intention to restore the tidal wetland habitats that once dominated the site. The Conservancy utilized hydrologic modeling to develop restoration scenarios for the project and to foresee impacts due to climate change. This presentation will step through the planning and restoration process and discuss future work at the site. The project also has broader implications for wetland restoration on agricultural lands in Tillamook County.

Dick Vander Schaaf provides leadership and oversight in coastal and marine projects that guide and support The Nature Conservancy’s (TNC) conservation work in Oregon. He leads estuary conservation activities on Oregon’s north coast, coordinates the Conservancy’s involvement in Marine Reserve implementation in Oregon’s territorial waters and is working on climate change adaptation as it relates to coastal conservation. Before focusing on coastal conservation issues, Dick directed eco-regional conservation assessment work for the Oregon TNC and led TNC’s effort at public lands conservation in Oregon. Dick has been with the Conservancy since 1983 when he was the Cascade Head field intern. He has a M.S. in ecology from the University of Oregon and a Masters of Planning from the University of Oregon’s Urban and Regional Planning Department.

The event will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from Lower Nehalem Watershed Council at 7:00 pm. Join LNWC for our regular Council meeting from 5:00 pm. – 6:30 pm at the Pine Grove to learn more about the Council’s ongoing work.

This event is part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s regular Speaker Series. Join us at the Pine Grove Community House each 2nd Thursday in January – May, October and November for natural resource focused presentations. New to our Speaker Series in 2018, we’re raffling off a gift certificate or special item from a local business supporter during each event. This month we have a $25 gift certificate from Manzanita News and Espresso. Raffle tickets will be available for a $5 donation at the door and the winner will be drawn at the end of the presentation. Swing into News and Espresso at 500 Laneda Ave. to check out their goods and join Lower Nehalem Watershed Council on April 12th for a chance to win this great prize!

Event Information: Refreshments and snacks will be served. This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).

Date & Location: April 12th, 2016 at Pine Grove Community House (225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita)

Time & Agenda:

6:30 PM Doors open – Refreshments

7:00 PM Council Updates

7:20 PM Presentation

8:30 PM Adjourn

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/162666247755944/



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

