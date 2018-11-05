LNWC Speaker Series Nov. 8th @ 7:00 PM – Wildlife in Working Forests

On November 8th Fran Cafferata Coe, a Certified Wildlife Biologist will discuss the benefits working forests provide for fish and wildlife species that live in Oregon coastal forests. The talk is titled “The Importance of Working Forests for Fish and Wildlife in Coastal Forests”. Fran is the contract wildlife biologist for the Oregon Forest Resources Institute where she helps manage the “Wildlife In Managed Forests Program”. In addition, Fran runs her own wildlife consulting firm where she has the opportunity to work with forest landowners throughout Oregon. Fran helps many forestry companies manage for wildlife while still keeping working forests in forestry.

The event will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from Lower Nehalem Watershed Council at 7:00 pm.

This event is part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s regular Speaker Series. Join us at the Pine Grove Community House each 2nd Thursday in January, May, October and November for natural resource focused presentations. We raffle off a gift certificate or special item from a local business supporter during each event. This month we have a $25 gift certificate from Manzanita News and Espresso. Raffle tickets will be available for a $5 donation at the door and the winner will be drawn at the end of the presentation. Swing into News and Espresso at 500 Laneda Ave. to check out their goods and join Lower Nehalem Watershed Council on November 8th for a chance to win this great prize!

Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).

Date & Location: November 8th, 2018 at Pine Grove Community House (225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita)

Time & Agenda:

6:30 PM Doors open

7:00 PM Council Updates

7:20 PM Presentation

8:30 PM Adjourn