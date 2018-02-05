LNWC Speaker Series: HABITAT RESTORATION: IT TAKES A WATERSHED – Thursday, Feb. 8th

Join Lower Nehalem Watershed Council as we welcome Gordie Reeves, Research Fish Biologist in the PNW Research Station of the U.S. Forest Service, for our next Speaker Series event. Thursday, February 8th @ 7:00 pm (Doors open at 6:30 pm), Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita, 225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Agencies and organizations responsible for populations of Pacific salmon and their freshwater habitat are undertaking major efforts to restore degraded habitats to increase the size of the population of interest. Results of such efforts have been mixed, and increases tend to be short-lived, often declining after a few years. One possible reason for this is that restoration efforts tend to be either concentrated in small parts of a watershed or they are distributed in areas where their ecological impacts are minimal.

Dr. Reeves will present an approach that includes a focus on the entire watershed and places where key ecological processes occur in the stream network. This methodology increases the potential for restoration efforts to be successful and also allows for a shift away from a focus solely on population size to include increasing life-history diversity, which is particularly critical to meet the challenges posed by climate change.

Gordie Reeves has been a Research Fish Biologist in the PNW Research Station of the U.S. Forest Service since 1983. His expertise is in the freshwater ecology of anadromous salmon and trout, conservation biology of those fish, and aquatic aspects of landscape ecology. He has studied the ecology of anadromous salmon and trout in the Pacific Northwest, northern California, Idaho, and Alaska. Dr. Reeves has published papers on the freshwater ecology of Pacific salmon and trout, effects of land management activities on the freshwater habitats of these fish, conservation plans, and dynamics of aquatic ecosystems in the PNW. He was a member of committees that developed and evaluated management options for managing federal lands in the PNW and Alaska and currently leads the aquatic component of the 20-year review of the Northwest Forest Plan. His current research emphasis is on the effects of climate change on anadromous salmonids and their freshwater habitat.

The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council invites our members, partners and the community to join us on February 8th for this exciting Speaker Series presentation on the future of habitat restoration and exploration of where conservation practitioners need to shift their focus in order to make a larger impact. The presentation will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from Lower Nehalem Watershed Council at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

This event is part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s regular Speaker Series. Join us at the Pine Grove Community House each 2nd Thursday in January – May, October and November for natural resource focused presentations. New to our Speaker Series in 2018, we’re raffling off a gift certificate or special item from a local business supporter during each event. This month we have a $25 gift certificate from Manzanita News and Espresso. Raffle tickets will be available for a $5 donation at the door and the winner will be drawn at the end of the presentation. Swing into News and Espresso at 500 Laneda Ave. to check out their goods and join Lower Nehalem Watershed Council on February 8th for a chance to win this great prize!

