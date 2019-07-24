Live Video Feed Catches Burglary in Progress

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Tillamook 911 received a call about a burglary in progress. The victim, who lived near MP 10 of the Wilson River Highway reported that he was in Tillamook but that he could see on a remote camera that an unknow individual was attempting to kick in the door to his shop. He was able to give a description of the individual and the involved vehicle.

When Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the residence, they cleared the area and upon his arrival, spoke with the owner who was able to provide additional information. The vehicle identified in the security camera footage was observed by law enforcement a short time later turning east onto Keening Creek near MP17. The vehicle, a Silver Dodge Durango, was stopped in the day use area of Cedar Butte and the driver, later identified as Jeffery Metzer, 42yo from Portland, who matched the individual in the security footage, was arrested. Also located in the vehicle was drug paraphernalia and methamphetamines. Passengers in the vehicle included Amber White, age 36, also from Portland, with her 6yo son.

Jeffery Metzer was arrested and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail. Charges for Jeffery Metzer included: Violation of Probation; Criminal Mischief III; Criminal Trespass II; Reckless Endangering; Burglary II; Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine

Amber White was cited for Reckless Endangering and released on scene.