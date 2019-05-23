LIMITED ACCESS TO CAPE LOOKOUT PARKING LOT MAY 24-30, FULL CLOSURE MAY 31

TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The parking lot at the Cape Trail trailhead in Cape Lookout State Park will be partially closed May 24-30 because of construction in the area. Visitors will still be able to park in specified sections of the lot and on the shoulder of Cape Lookout Road. Access to the Cape Trail trailhead will remain open during this time.

The lot will fully close May 31; construction crews will be using a crane and other heavy equipment to install a new concrete vault toilet near the lot. Parking on the road shoulder will be prohibited and visitors will not be able to access the trailhead.

The lot and trailhead will reopen with full access June 1.

Cape Trail will be open during the entire project, May 24-31. Visitors that want to hike the trail on May 31 can access it by parking in the day-use lot near the park’s campground, and hike the 2.3 mile North Trail south to where it connects with Cape Trail. A $5 day-use parking fee applies.

More information about the park, including maps, is on the park’s webpage.