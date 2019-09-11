Lights of Hope Sept. 14th – Support for Families & Those Suffering from Substance Abuse Disorder at Fairview Grange in Tillamook

The Addict’s Mom (TAM) is national organization, with state chapters and each year across the nation they do an event called Lights of Hope, and this year Lights of Hope will be in Tillamook. Columbia Pacific CCO’s Community Advisory Council is proudly sponsoring the event; the Community Advisory Council (CAC) is made up of a blend of agency community partners, and our local OHP health plan members.

Lights of Hope will be on Saturday, September 14th, from 7-8:30pm at the Fairview Grange. Eric Sappington is going to be there with his guitar, and there will be two speakers: Melissa Brewster, Columbia Pacific CCO’s pharmaceutical clinical coordinator, will be speaking about addiction; and, Doyal Smith from Dual Diagnosis Association will be speaking as well. We will light a candle for loved ones battling addiction, as well as a picture board where they can share a picture of a loved one who passed from their disease.

There will be community resources/materials, so families can walk away feeling more empowered and informed about local resources. The CCO will be providing a list of treatment facilities statewide, as well as information on Oregon Health Plan benefits for our members who are facing this struggle.

In Support of families and those they love who are suffering from the affects of Substance Use Disorder, we offer this community event, to bring awareness, knowledge, and fellowship with one another.

Join us to help end the silence and raise awareness of the disease of addiction!

We do this by lighting (3 or 4) candles –

A White Candle for those who have found Recovery.

A Red Candle for those who are still struggling with active addiction.

A Black Candle for those who have lost their battle with addiction.

And a Gray Candle for those who are incarcerated because of their addiction.

Candles provided, Candle lighting at 8:00pm

https://www.facebook.com/tamlightsofhope/

