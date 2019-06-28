“Life for Breasts” – Artist to Discuss Breast Cancer’s Impact on Her Art at Hoffman Center July 6th

Celebrated Portland and Manzanita painter Laura Ross-Paul will present “Life for Breasts,” a recounting of her experience with breast cancer and how it has affected her painting imagery, Saturday, Jul. 6, at 5 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. The talk is free and open to the public.

Ross-Paul will be one of two artists featured at the Hoffman Gallery during the month of July. An artists’ reception is scheduled at the Gallery between 3 and 5 p.m., Jul. 6, just before the talk. Her exhibit focuses on Sumi Ink Life Paintings that celebrate the female form.

Funds raised by the sales of Ross-Paul’s paintings, presented as scrolls, will go to the non-profit Breast Cancer Freeze Foundation and will be used to raise awareness and patient assistance funding for a new Cryoablation program which is about to be launched in the Portland area.

Ross-Paul is 16 years into a personal journey, after volunteering to be the first woman to treat her breast cancer with an experimental technique that is now becoming globally accepted as a breast-conserving and immunity-stimulating way to treat the disease. She is a Patient Pioneer and advocate, and co-authored a book on the subject — “They’re Mine and I’m Keeping Them.”

Included in the Hoffman Gallery exhibit will be paintings Ross-Paul did in her Manzanita yurt studio and inspired by her coastal experience.

Ross-Paul has been painting professionally for over four decades and has been represented by nine different galleries on the West Coast from Seattle to Laguna Beach. She has exhibited her work throughout the Pacific Northwest.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

