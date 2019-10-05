LIBRARY PARK FUNDRAISER A SUCCESS

Fundraiser starts with fun. When nationally recognized musician Chris Arellano and his touring band performed Nuevo Americana music to raise funds for the construction of the Library Park, fun was what everyone who attended had. Chris performed for two hours at the Tillamook County Library Main Branch on the afternoon of September 28 and another two hours in the evening of the same day at Pacific Restaurant.

The two venues were filled with music lovers. When the music started, both afternoon and evening audience members soon found themselves clapping and finger snapping to the rhythm of the Arellano band. They laughed at Chris’ stories. And in a high-energy wrap up, they formed a conga line that twisted and turned around the room in a celebration of fun.

Audience members gave high praise. Ann Rogan was impressed with Chris Arellano’s “sense of fun” and found his “lively music contagious.” Nancy Whitehead noted that, “The love and respect between Arellano family members was amazing.” Chris Chiola, who attended both performances, found the Arellano Band “lively and entertaining.” Ila Parnell had praise for both Chris and Neila Bautista, owner of Pacific Restaurant. She said, “I had a great time! The food was delicious, and the entertainment was wonderful.” Ila also won a raffle prize. “It was a great night!” she exclaimed.

Local businesses generously supported the Park fundraiser. La Mexicana and SaraSotas provided refreshments for the afternoon performance. The Salty Raven donated a raffle item. Cathie Favret donated a quilted wall hanging. Other community members donated several more raffle items. Pacific Restaurant pulled out all the stops. White cloths covered the tables and the special pasta dinner was par excellence. Neila donated all proceeds from the spaghetti dinner to the Library Park construction. With community and local business support and the generosity of Chris Arellano, the fundraiser added approximately $1200 to the Library Park fund.

Construction has begun on the Library Park located adjacent to the west side of the Main Library Branch. The Library Park is designed to be a unique oasis on the Oregon Coast. When completed, the Park will feature a stage and space for events, quiet sitting areas, a fountain, statuary, and a heritage wall. The Park is envisioned as a “A Park for the people of Tillamook County, Built by the People of Tillamook County.” Whenever possible, local craftspeople and businesses will be employed in the construction of the Park.

The cost of construction is solely the responsibility of the Tillamook County Library Foundation. The Foundation is using interest from the investment of the endowment funds it shepherds, donations, grants, and fundraising to finance construction. For more information about donation options, visit www.tillamookcountylibraryfoundation.org.