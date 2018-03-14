LETTER TO EDITOR: Support of John Orr

I first considered John Orr’s candidacy when asked to help him process the decision to run. Over time, I came to realize: John shares many of my values, he possesses skills and experience appropriate for an advocate and

lawmaker, and I believe he is running for the right reasons. Not only do I appreciate his passion and the seriousness with which he made this decision, but I also admire the energy and care with which John is

preparing and his willingness to seek the advice and counsel of others along the way. During a recent interview, his opponent felt he needed to spend time explaining he is “like” a Democrat. Yet, it was obvious – from

the moment he opened his mouth – John IS a Democrat. His opponent also lamented, these days, legislative tactics and campaign financing are “a game” and, as a career politician, he knows how to “play it.” New to politics, John admits he is an independent thinker, and career negotiator focused on finding solutions to Oregon’s funding problem. John wants to balance timber profit with water protection. He is passionate about affordable housing and improving the quality of schools, human services, and infrastructure. And John is asking donations from North Coast folks he’ll represent rather than corporations or special interests. Join me in supporting John Orr for #32 State Representative.

— Bill Van Nostran, Astoria, OR