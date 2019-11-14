LETTER TO EDITOR: Citizens Encouraged to Attend Presentation from Director of Native Fish Society Nov. 18th

To all Oregon concerned citizens:

This is your chance to hear about the threats to our water supply that continue to endanger native fish and talk about what citizens can do to make a difference. The presentation will be led by Conrad Gowell, the Fellowship Program Director for the Native Fish Society. He will discuss the recent Endangered Species Act and the “Endangered Species Protections Sought for Oregon Coast Spring Chinook.”

This discussion is hosted by the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection at a new location: St. Mary by the Sea, 275 S. Pacific St, Rockaway Beach on Monday, November 18th. Doors open at 5:00 and the talk begins at 5:30 pm.

Thank you,

Betsy McMahon