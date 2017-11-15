LETTER TO COMMUNITY: Thanksgiving Food Baskets, Holiday Gifts for Children – Resources for Giving

Dear Folks,

Thanksgiving and Christmas Food Baskets are being done by the Rockaway Beach Lions Club. If you would like to help them buy foods for one or both of these events, please send them a check. Address would be Rockaway Beach Lions, PO Box 611, Rockaway Beach, Or. 97136. All donations are greatly appreciated. Kids will be out of school for 2 days at Thanksgiving therefore those eligible will miss the free breakfast and lunch program. Christmas break generally runs 2 weeks-with lots of meals to make up. Please give what you can-so important to feed these children. I’ve heard they anticipate feeding 60 families at Thanksgiving.

Christmas presents for Children is being done through the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church with a program called CHILD, Christ’s Hands In Loving Devotion. Gift request tags are already in some local banks and more will be going up as time goes on. If shopping isn’t your thing check can be mailed to CHILD, PO Box 56, Nehalem, Or. 97131. For those in need, applications may be picked up at the NBUMC in Nehalem or you can call Bobbie Mosher at 503-368-5612 or email at nbumcchild@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: Read more about the CHILD program here – https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/nehalem-bay-united-methodist-churchs-child-program-to-give-to-communitys-kids/

I will be back at you around the first part of December to let you know how things are going.

Many thanks for your time and donations.

Patty Rinehart

Manzanita



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)