Legends: A Dance Concert – Friday June 15 & Saturday June 16

Legends: A Dance Concert – from Oregon Coast Dance Center at Tillamook High School Don Whitney Auditorium

June 15 @ 7 pm

June 16 @ 2 pm

Local dancers perform to music legends Led Zepplin, Billy Joel, The Beach Boys, Shirley Temple and more! Admission $5 or 2 cans of food for the Food Bank.

Tillamook High School Auditorium2605 12th St, Tillamook

Oregon Coast Dance Center

Phone:

503-842-7447

Email:

ocdc@oregoncoastdancecenter.com

Website:

www.oregoncoastdancecenter.com