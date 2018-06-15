Legends: A Dance Concert – Friday June 15 & Saturday June 16

Quietude and nature at Wheeler on the Bay Lodge
Legends: A Dance Concert – from Oregon Coast Dance Center at Tillamook High School Don Whitney Auditorium
June 15 @ 7 pm
June 16 @ 2 pm
Local dancers perform to music legends Led Zepplin, Billy Joel, The Beach Boys, Shirley Temple and more! Admission $5 or 2 cans of food for the Food Bank.
Tillamook High School Auditorium2605 12th St, Tillamook
Oregon Coast Dance Center
Phone:
503-842-7447
Email:
ocdc@oregoncoastdancecenter.com
Website:
www.oregoncoastdancecenter.com
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer