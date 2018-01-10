LEGAL NOTICE: TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION & REGULAR BOARD MEETING NOTICE

The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors will conduct an Executive Session on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., to evaluate the General Manager’s performance according to ORS 192.660 (2)(i). The meeting will be held in the Carl Rawe Meeting Room at Tillamook PUD, 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon.

Tillamook PUD’s Board of Directors will convene a regular board meeting on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Carl Rawe Meeting Room at Tillamook PUD, 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon.

Action items include: approving the transfer of $600,000 to the Rate Stabilization Fund for the year ending December 31, 2017; the revision to Policy Bulletin 1-5 ”Directors’ Expenses and Compensation”; Resolution 18-01-01 “A Resolution Establishing General Manager Salary”; authorize the General Manager to negotiate a contract with the successful bidder for the front lobby project; and any matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

