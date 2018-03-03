LEGAL NOTICE: TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT BOARD WORKSHOP, EXECUTIVE SESSION & REGULAR BOARD MEETING NOTICE

All three of the March 13, 2018 meetings will be held in the meeting room of the Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District located at 30710 Highway 101 S., Cloverdale, OR 97112.

The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors will conduct a Board Workshop on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., to review Community Support Grang applications.

An Executive Session will be held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(d) to conduct deliberations with persons designated by the governing body on labor negotiations.

Tillamook PUD’s Board of Directors will convene a regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

Action items include: approval of the contract with IBEW Local #125; approving selection of the 2018 Community Grant Awards; and any matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accomodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

