LEGAL NOTICE: TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT BOARD WORKSHOP AND REGULAR BOARD MEETING NOTICE

Tillamook PUD’s Board of Directors will convene a Board Workshop on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. for a Strategic Plan discussion.

Tillamook PUD’s Board of Directors will convene a regular Board meeting on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Carl Rawe Meeting Room at Tillamook PUD, 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon.

Action items include: approving the Rockaway Beach Franchise Agreement; and any matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

** Revision will be italicized