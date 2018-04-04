LEGAL NOTICE: Nehalem Bay Health District

1st Notice of Scheduled Budget Committee Meeting

The Budget Committee of the Nehalem Bay Health District, Tillamook County, State of Oregon will meet in accordance with ORS 440.403 in the Main Conference Room, Nehalem Bay Health District, 278 Rowe Street, Wheeler, Oregon to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. This is a public meeting during which any persons may ask questions about and make comments on the budget document at the scheduled time. It will take place on the 17th day of April, 2018, at 7PM. The Committee may opt for a continuance of deliberations on April 24 at 7PM. The purpose is; to receive the budget message, review the draft budget, modify as needed and approve the budget. A copy of the draft budget may be inspected on or after April 4th, 2018 at the Main Lobby at the above address.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

