Learn Online to Safely Preserve Foods with Preserve @ Home

Interested in safely preserving food for you and your family but don’t have time for traditional classes? Gift yourself or a loved one with an online, hybrid course, Preserve @ Home. Oregon State University Extension Service invites you to enroll in Preserve @ Home, a national award-winning, online food safety and preservation course beginning January 16, 2020.

Enjoy online text, discussion forums, and a real-time weekly chat to interact with classmates and instructors. Topics to be covered include: Foodborne Illness – causes and prevention; Spoilage and Canning Basics; Canning High Acid Foods; Canning Specialty High Acid Foods – pickles, salsa, jams, jellies, etc.; Canning Low Acid Foods; and Freezing and Drying.

OSU educator Nancy Kershaw, will provide a hands-on-lab where students can practice pressure canning and water-bath canning. The lab held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 9 am to 1 pm at the OSU Extension Service Tillamook County.

Cost of the course is $55 plus the cost of required supplemental materials. Class size is limited and registration closes on January 13, 2020. This course is offered cooperatively with the University of Idaho Extension Service and eXtension, a national resource for online courses offered by Extension professionals.

Register at: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/preserve-home-oregon

For more information contact Nancy Kershaw, OSU Extension educator at nancy.kershaw@oregonstate.edu or call 503-842-3433.