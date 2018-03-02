LAST WEEKEND FOR ‘BORN YESTERDAY’ Don’t Miss It — Your Last Chance!

BORN YESTERDAY, Garson Kanin’s part romantic comedy, part political satire, skewers the corruption of American government by viewing it through the eyes of a beautiful, uneducated woman named Billie. In BORN YESTERDAY, Billie questions corruption’s stranglehold on the disadvantaged as she awakens to a world full of new possibilities.

The ‘Riverbend Players’ has an impressive cast of top performers for this production! The actors are Mike Sims as Harry Brock, Sedona Torres as Billie Dawn, Michael Dinan as Paul Verrall and Brian McMahon as Ed Devery. Also performing are DJ Santos as Eddie, Emily Dante as Mrs. Hedges and Chuck Winkleman as Senator Hedges. Completing this impressive cast are Tori Mattson as Maid, Patty Reksten as Bell Hop/Manicurist, Jim Dopp as Concierge/Bootblack, Linda Wieberson as Barber/Waiter and Enya Torres-Ling as Bell Hop/Backstage Crew Assistant. Sue Jelineo is the onstage propmpter.

The Director of BORN YESTERDAY is Tom Cocklin, Producer is Linda Makohon, Stage Manager is Betsy McMahon. Backstage crew members are Cynthia Alamillo and Enya Torres-Ling; Prompter is Sue Jelineo; House Manager is Tom Mock.

Playing for over 1,600 performances on Broadway and earning 5 Academy Awards for its film adaptation, this dangerous comedy asks who will survive the Washington political machine: brains, wealth or moneyed interests? Even though the play was written seventy years ago, the message of BORN YESTERDAY still rings true in today’s America.

Tickets $15

Call NCRD at 855-444-6273 or online at tickettomato.com

7:00 p.m. performances: March 2, 3.

2:00 p.m. performance: March 4.

NCRD Performing Arts Center, 36155 – Ninth Street in Nehalem

Website: riverbendplayers.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/nehalemriverbendplayers.