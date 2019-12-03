Lasagna-thon Dinner & Art Opening December 7th at the Bay City Arts Center

If you love art, community, and great Italian food, the Bay City Arts Center’s Sixth Annual Lasagna-thon fundraiser is the place to be the evening of December 7th. The Arts Center is pulling out all the stops, with five kinds of unbelievable lasagna—traditional Italian sausage, pesto, vegetarian, gluten-free and seafood—accompanied by real garlic bread, green salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and berry cobbler for dessert. Between 16 and 18 lasagnas will be made on-site using only the freshest ingredients, including over a pound of peeled garlic, bunches of basil, and hand-made lasagna noodles. On top of everything, nearly 20 pounds of mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses will go into this once-a-year feast.

Lasagna-thon is the Bay City Arts Center’s big fundraiser for the year, and it features live music and a silent auction with lots of great items donated by local artisans and businesses. Tickets are $20, and it’s a good idea to make reservations in advance, because it can sell out. Doors open at 5:30PM, with dinner served from 6PM to 8PM. The silent auction will run from 7PM to 8PM, after which the disco ball will be engaged, and music will fill the hall for those who want to dance ‘til they drop. Besides being a spectacular dinner and fundraiser, Lasagna-thon also serves as the official art opening for the BCAC’s December “Member Show,” featuring a fun mix of styles and media that is sure to inspire.



The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, yoga studio, dining hall and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. Tuesday evenings feature yoga classes by Emily Fanjoy, and the third Sunday of every month begins with its legendary pancake breakfast.

To make your reservations call 503-377-9620 or email: baycityartscenter@gmail.com