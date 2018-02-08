KITCHEN MAVEN: MARDI GRAS TRIVIA and RECIPES – Crab Cakes & Jambalaya

Looking Back: The Manzanita Tornado
Compiled and Recipes by Judith Yamada
Chicken Andouille Jambalaya
3 T. olive oil, divided
1 T. Cajun seasoning
½ lb. Andouille (an-du-ee) sausage, sliced into thin rounds
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 medium onion, diced
1 small green bell pepper, diced (about 1 cup)
2 ribs celery, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
16 ounces crushed or diced Italian tomatoes
½ – 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
¾ t. freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon habanera pepper sauce
2 t. Worcestershire sauce
1 ¼ cups uncooked white rice
2 ½ cups free range chicken broth
1 teaspoon file (fee-lay) powder
Directions:
Heat 1 Tablespoon of oil in a large heavy Dutch oven over medium heat. Sauté the sliced sausage until browned. Remove from pot and set aside.
Season chicken pieces with Cajun seasoning. Add 1 Tablespoon oil to pot, heating until it begins to ripple. Sauté chicken pieces until lightly browned on all sides. Remove chicken with a slotted spoon and set aside with the sausage.
Add 1 more tablespoon of oil to pot. Sauté onion, bell pepper and celery until just tender; then add the garlic, and sauté one to two more minutes.
Stir in the crushed tomatoes and season with red pepper flakes, black pepper, salt, hot pepper sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Stir in the chicken and sausage. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the rice and chicken broth; bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 20 – 25 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender.
Add the file powder in the last 5 minutes of cooking and stir it into the jambalaya.
Serves 6
CONFETTI CRAB CAKES WITH SPICY HERB SAUCE & GREENS
SPICY HERB SAUCE
¼ – ½ t. sea salt
2 T. lemon juice
1/2 t. hot sauce
1-cup light Tillamook sour cream
1 T. chopped fresh dill
1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon
6 Tablespoons very thinly sliced scallions
Prepare the Spicy Fresh Herb Sauce first. In a medium bowl, combine salt with lemon juice. Stir to dissolve salt. Add hot sauce. Whisk in the sour cream. Add 6 Tablespoons thinly sliced scallions and the fresh chopped herbs. Stir well to combine. Cover & chill at least 30 minutes.
CONFETTI CRAB CAKES
½ cup finely chopped celery
1/3 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
1/3 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
½ cup finely chopped onion
4 – 6 tablespoons butter, divided
2 cloves garlic, optional
2 Tablespoons very thinly sliced scallions
2 large free-range eggs
3 tablespoons light Tillamook sour cream
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon salt
1 ½ cups saltine cracker crumbs, divided in half
16 ounces (1 lb.) fresh Dungeness crabmeat (pick over for shells)
2 – 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, as needed
About 6-8 cups washed, dried and chilled spring greens
Freshly ground pepper
10-12 lemon wedges
DIRECTIONS:
In a 10-12 inch skillet, heat 2 Tablespoons butter over medium low heat. Sauté the finely chopped celery, green and red bell pepper and onion, stirring occasionally until vegetables are softened, about 6-8 minutes. Meanwhile, if using, chop garlic. Add garlic to skillet; sauté 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Scrape sautéed vegetables onto a plate and wipe out the skillet.
Whisk together eggs, light sour cream, mustard, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and salt in a large bowl, then stir in 2 T. of sliced scallions, the cooked vegetables, and 3/4 cup saltine crumbs. Combine well. Gently stir in crabmeat; then form mixture into 10 – 12 cakes (2 – inches in diameter). Dredge cakes in remaining saltine crumbs and set aside on plate.
Heat 2 Tablespoons oil and 2 tablespoons butter in cleaned skillet over medium heat until foam subsides, then cook crab cakes, about 3-4 minutes on each side, turning once with spatula, until golden brown. Add remaining butter /oil if needed.
Remove crab cakes from pan as cooked. Place crab cakes in center of large serving dish over greens with Spicy Herb Sauce, freshly ground pepper and lemon wedges on the side.
10-12 appetizer servings, 4-6 entree servings
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer