KITCHEN MAVEN: It’ s Zucchini Season



By Judith Yamada, The Kitchen Maven

I’ve been on something of a sabbatical, recently, mostly recuperating from surgery and learning to walk with a new hip. Feeling much better now, thank you, but this healing process is a journey and I’m still traveling.

Since my outlook and pain levels have improved, and since today (Wednesday August 21st) has been raining non-stop, I thought I’d use up some of the zucchini that’s been picked for me, by other gardeners, and recently hoarded in my fridge.

I don’t have much of a garden for the likes of huge zucchini plants, but my gardening partner (at our local community gardening plot) and my friend who somehow grew an abundance in her little garden, have both kept me stocked with my favorite veggie. Now that I’ve steamed it, grilled and roasted the prolific green squash, it was time to bake.

Granted, this is a little post; no culinary history, no new ideas or quips about zucchini. But, I’ll get back to that eventually. Meanwhile, I hope you’ll try this original tasty cupcake recipe. No frosting needed and you’ll get rid of some of that zucchini YOU’VE been hoarding. Enjoy!



Quick Whole-wheat Chocolate Zucchini Cupcakes

Makes Two dozen

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Oil the bottoms of 24 muffin-baking cups or line with cupcake wrappers.

In a large mixing bowl of an electric mixer

Combine:

3 large eggs

1-½ cups light brown sugar (packed)

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup sour cream (not light)

1 Tablespoon real vanilla extract

Beat with mixing attachment until all is mixed well. About 2 minutes

In a separate smaller bowl

Combine:

1 ¼ cups whole-wheat pastry flour

1 cup all purpose flour

½ cup dry unsweetened baking cocoa

1-teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 cups grated zucchini including the green skin

Whisk all the dry ingredients together until a consistent color throughout. Then add the dry ingredients to liquid ingredients a little at a time, beating just to incorporate after each addition. Scrape bottom of bowl and quickly beat one last time. Fold in the grated zucchini. Fill muffin cups about ½ to 2/3 full. Will make 24 cupcakes.

For tops of each cupcake sprinkle with:

3-5 semisweet chocolate chips or chocolate chunks (per cupcake)

1 teaspoon chopped walnuts (per cupcake)

Top each cupcake with the chocolate chunks or chips and 1 teaspoon chopped walnuts. Bake in preheated oven about 17 to 19 minutes. Check with cake tester for doneness.

Allow cupcakes to cool completely in pans on racks. Transfer to closed containers to maintain freshness.

Original recipe by the Kitchen Maven (aka Judith Yamada) 2019



