Kids in the Kitchen cooking class

Beginning January 31st, Tillamook County’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) will be offering hands-on cooking classes in our new kitchen!

Students in 4th-6th grades are invited to join us at the OSU Extension for fun games and activities about cooking and healthy eating. Kids in the Kitchen is a seven-week program which uses USDA’s MyPlate to encourage young people to eat healthier meals and snacks as a result of hands-on cooking experiences. Young participants learn to prepare simple, healthy foods they can make for themselves and their family members.

Kids in the Kitchen classes will be offered at the OSU Extension office, 4506 Third St. in Tillamook, on Wednesdays, beginning January 31st and concluding March 14th. Classes begin at 3:30pm and finish at 5:00pm. There is no charge for the class, but registration is limited to 12 students.

Please register by January 23rd, 2018 by calling (503) 842-3433 or by coming to the Extension office. We look forward to seeing you!



Oregon State University Extension Service prohibits discrimination in all its programs, services, activities, and materials on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, familial/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, genetic information, veteran’s status, reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.)

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433.