Kari Fleisher for Tillamook County Commissioner

I had the opportunity to work with Kari Mattson Fleisher in a number of different roles during my ten plus years as a public manager in Tillamook County. Kari is professional, dependable, honest, friendly and knowledgeable on Oregon tax law and property valuation. Kari answered numerous questions about property taxes and how it affected port and municipal property. She was extremely helpful in reviewing the Port of Garibaldi’s financial plans during the acquisition of the Lower Biak RV Park as an opportunity to diversify the Port’s financial assets. The information and analysis she provided clarified the value of the business opportunity in a way that helped the Port Commission make an informed decision. I think Kari would make a great Tillamook County Commissioner based upon her background, judgment and temperament.

Kevin Greenwood

Newport, OR