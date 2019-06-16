Junior Naturalists Summer Camp: A week of outdoor fun – July 22-26

Astoria, OR, — Wildlife Center of the North Coast is excited to announce the launch of their first ever summer camp for kids! Limited spaces available, be sure to register as soon as possible.

The non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center is welcoming students entering 3rd and 4th grade, who want to learn about animals and discover the outdoors, to join them at their facility for Jr. Naturalists Summer Camp! The facility, set on 105 acres, provides an eco-rich landscape for campers to explore. During the week, campers will visit wetlands, forests, and other habitats at the center, and then learn about the animals and plants that call these ecosystems home. Campers will have the opportunity to design and create models of animal adaptations, write and draw about living things native to the Pacific Northwest, and play games to find out more about local species.

Wildlife Center of the North Coast is a working rehabilitation center for local animals. Campers will attend an exclusive tour of the center and learn about animal recovery at the facility, as well as the careers that make this possible!

Jr. Naturalists Summer Camp will be held July 22nd-26th, Monday-Friday, from 8am-12pm, and the cost is $150 per camper. There are a limited number of scholarships available, to apply contact Josh Saranpaa at director@coastwildlife.org. For more information about the camp and to register, visit www.CoastWildlife.orgwww.CoastWildlife.orgwww.CoastWildlife.org.





For more information, questions, and comments please contact: Josh Saranpaa, Executive Director, director@coastwildlife.org, (503)338-0331.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)