June Dairy Parade Saturday June 22nd

From: Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce

The 2019 June Dairy Parade is going to be “Udderly A-Moo-Sing!” Join us in downtown Tillamook on June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon for the best parade on the west coast. Grab your seat early for the best view!

For those of you asking about the June Dairy Parade route this year, here’s a helpful little map The parade route is in blue, and the staging area is in pink. It will again start on 11th and Main by Tillamook PUD, head all the way up Main to First Street and go around the Rodeo Steakhouse before heading down Pacific and turning onto Third Street.