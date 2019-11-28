Join us downtown Tillamook for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It’s time to Shop Small!

The Thanksgiving holiday is officially here, and that means amidst travel plans and cooking dinner you are probably thinking about your Christmas and holiday shopping. While Friday is, of course, Black Friday – PLAID FRIDAY in MANZANITA – https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/three-villages-manzanita-nehalem-and-wheeler-go-plaid-for-annual-community-shopping-event-nov-29th/, Saturday, November 30th is Small Business Saturday – a day dedicated to supporting the local, small businesses that make our community vibrant and unique.

To celebrate, the Tillamook Chamber compiled a list of festive events and specials happening all over downtown on Saturday:

Complimentary hot cocoa bar at the Tillamook Chamber & $5 off sale

Pop up Market at Chamber office featuring Donuts 24:7

Wreath Fundraiser for TELC at Chamber office

Ornament Making and Tiered Sales at Re:Current



Gingerbread House Building Competition at Yo Time Frozen Yogurt

Photos with the Nutcracker at Oregon Coast Dance

Brunch with the Grinch and Photos with Santa at Pacific Restaurant

Letters to Santa at the Dutch Mill Diner

Art Card Workshop at the Art Accelerated Gallery

Mystery Goodie Bags for the first 20 shoppers at Lot 35 Homes + The Shoppe

Bucket Sale at Kimmels Hardware

15-20% off Sale at Salty Raven

20% off Sale at Sunflower Flats

20% Off Sale at Kristi Lombard Pottery

Movie Gift Card Special at Tillamook Coliseum Theater





We will also have postcards and maps available at the Chamber office to help guide you through each sale and activity. What’s more – we will have UNLIMITED entries to the Downtown Sweepstakes all day on Small Business Saturday. So everywhere you shop you can be entered to win our weekly drawing as well as the grand prize of $1,000 Downtown Dollars sponsored by US Bank.

** If you are a downtown business owner and are waiting on your Small Business Saturday SWAG, it will be delivered Saturday morning to the Chamber office, and you are welcome to come pick it up then! Our offices will be closed Thursday and Friday to celebrate the holiday.

Happy Shopping! See you Saturday!