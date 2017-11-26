Join the Holiday Fun with Premier of Tillamook Country Christmas on Sunday December 3rd

Tillamook Country Christmas is the premier Christmas music concert production in a country-western style. The performers all live in Tillamook County. Well, except for that guy from the North Pole. Music will include styles such as bluegrass, gospel, classic country, western swing and rockabilly. The concert will be presented on December 3, 2017, at 3pm, at the Tillamook United Methodist Church. Some of the Christmas favorites to be performed are: Boogie Woogie Santa Claus, Blue Christmas, Go Tell It on the Mountain, and Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree. The concert is produced by Brenna Sage, with assistance from the Monday Musical Club’s Cultural Events Series.

The backup band, Hayseed, (Carl Wilson, Brenna Sage, Martin Asinof, and Rick Haltiner) has been playing classic country in the Tillamook area for one and a half years, and will be backing up most of the acts. Acts on the roster include: Alena Ferguson, Mari Turpen, Sara Charlton, The Gospel Trio, Mike Arseneault, and more. John Sandusky will be our emcee, and if you know him, you know are in for some laughs!

Admission is a $10 suggested donation, as we don’t want lack of funds to keep anyone away.

Donations are always appreciated to assist with expenses of renting the venue, advertising, and more. To make a tax-deductible donation, send to: Monday Musical Club, Cultural Events Director, 2510 Third Street, Tillamook, OR 97141

Themed gift baskets will be available for raffle prizes. Themes include: Coffee and Tea, Cheeses, Dining packages (gift certificates to restaurants in the area), and a potpourri basket with small giftable items. Please call Brenna at 503-392-3491, or email music@brenna.com, to donate any items, and arrange for convenient pick up time.

So, come on down and start your Christmas season with a rootin’ tootin’ time!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)