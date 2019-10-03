Join the fungi frolic at Circle Creek Conservation Center in Seaside, Oct. 25th

North Coast Land Conservancy Land Steward Eric Owen knows his mushrooms. Join him for NCLC’s final “On the Land” outing of 2019 at a Fall Fungi Frolic at Circle Creek Conservation Center on Friday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Eric plans to lead participants along one or two trails at Circle Creek in an investigation of the roles different mushrooms play in their respective environments and how they interact with their fellow forest inhabitants. Expect to wander at a relatively slow pace over sometimes uneven terrain, through mud, and up short inclines; rain boots or waterproof boots are strongly recommended. Bring a hand lens or magnifying glass if you have one; otherwise one will be provided.

Eric joined the NCLC staff after completing his bachelor’s degree in environmental science with a minor in writing at Oregon State University. Year-round, but particularly in the fall, he enjoys indulging his passion for mycology and mushroom hunting on Oregon’s North Coast.

The outing is free, but preregistration is required; visit NCLCtrust.org/fall-fungi-walk to register.



Circle Creek Conservation Center is at the end of Rippet Road in Seaside; look for it on the west side of US 101, 0.7 mile north of the junction with US 26. Follow the road west and north a short distance, passing a gravel quarry on your left, to where it ends between two barns. Participants are encouraged to bring water and snacks. There are no toilets on site, and dogs are not allowed at Circle Creek or any NCLC properties. More details about Circle Creek Conservation Center, this outing and upcoming stewardship opportunities are available at NCLCtrust.org.