JOIN THE CONVERSATION… BUILD BRIDGES!

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is partnering with Oregon Humanities inviting people living along Oregon’s North Coast to apply to take part in Bridging Oregon, a series of four half-day gatherings during which participants will explore real and perceived divides in the region to work toward a stronger, more resilient and trusting community. A limited amount of spaces are available and those wanting to participate are asked to fill out an application which will then be reviewed by Oregon Humanities and those selected will be notified.

The conversations will be held on four Sunday afternoons: November 3, November 17, December 1, and December 15. Each 3-hour session will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The November meetings will take place at the Garibaldi Maritime Museum with the December gathering at the Astoria Public Library.

The meetings will be led by Oregon Humanities facilitators, and build on one another depending on what participants discuss as they consider the ways they are divided and what bridges those divides. Participants may have small assignments between meetings and should come prepared to share their personal experiences and perspectives related to the North Coast region in order to deepen relationships and trust between one another over the course of the series. Facilitators will engage the group around ways they might build off the experience in their personal lives and communities after the series concludes. We ask that all participants commit to attending all four meetings.

There is no fee to participate in the program but participants will have the option to receive a stipend of up to $100 per session to offset the implicit costs of participation, such as gas or childcare.

Learn more about the program and apply on the Oregon Humanities' website: oregonhumanities.org.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

