Join SurfriderPDX at Oswald West for Action Day on Earth Day April 22

Oswald West State Park is a popular place and it only takes a moment to see why: beautiful old growth, sweeping ocean vistas, and winding trails. But with so much attention comes wear and tear and the park could use a little TLC.

If you’re looking for a way to lend a hand, you’re in luck! Join us at the park on Earth Day – Sunday, April 22 at 10 am – for a little clean-up, a little surf and a whole lot of community fun. Come ready to give back to Mother Earth and Oswald West State Park, one of the crown jewels of the North Coast.

We’ll spend 2 hours on beach clean-up and much-needed Oswald West restoration projects – improving beach access, blocking off unauthorized trails to sensitive areas, and trail upkeep and improvements.

To show our appreciation, volunteers will be treated to a Surfrider PDX-sponsored bonfire and BBQ on the beach!

What to bring:

*For the stewardship projects: Work gloves, safety glasses, hand saws, and loppers

*For food: Fork and plate; Water in a reusable water bottle

*Clothing: Wear sturdy, closed toed shoes and bring layers

*For fun: Wetsuit and surfboard, beach games, etc.

Questions about the day? Email Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve at capefalconmr@gmail.com.

And remember, you can make every visit to Oswald West State Park an “Action Day” by staying on marked trails, disposing of your garbage in trash receptacles, and picking up after you pets. Always practice “Leave No Trace.”

****PLEASE RSVP on Eventbrite so we know how much food/beverage to bring. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/surfriderpdx-earth-day-action-day-tickets-44890289063 ****

About Surfrider Portland:

The Portland Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation’s work is focused keeping it clean upstream through our programs including #DitchTheStrawPDX, Ocean Friendly Restaurants, Green Streets, Hold On To Your Butt programs and our Blue Water Task Force water quality monitoring program out on the north coast.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

