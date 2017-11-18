Join Manzanita merchants for “Plaid Friday” on November 24

The name Plaid Friday was conceived from the idea of weaving the individual threads of small businesses together to create a strong fabric that celebrates the diversity and creativity of independent businesses. Plaid Friday is the relaxing and enjoyable alternative to the big box store “Black Friday,” and is designed to promote both local and independently owned businesses during the holidays.

CHECK OUT THESE DEALS:

Unfurl (447 Laneda Ave):

Various deals throughout the shop – Drawing for an Eli Halpin giclee print featuring foxes on a red tartan background, $74 value/no purchase necessary – First 12 customers to buy a pair of shoes (excludes clearance shoes and slippers) gets a free plaid scarf, a $38 value.

Finnesterre (194 Laneda Ave):

10% off to anyone wearing plaid.

Syzygy (447 Laneda Ave):

30 % off all things plaid

Cloud & Leaf Bookstore (148 Laneda Ave):

15 % off selected titles marked with a plaid sticker

Cascade Sotheby’s Real Estate (467 Laneda Ave.):

Open house with wine & appetizers

Moxie Fair Trade & Wisteria Chic (387 Laneda Ave):

Sidewalk sale with discounted plaid items

T-SPOT (144 Laneda Ave):

One free pair of plaid socks with every $150 purchase (while supplies last)

20 % off all $200 full price purchases

10% off all $100 full price purchases

$10 off all gift certificates over $100

Extra 50 % off all Sale items.

Bahama Mama’s (123 Laneda Ave):

Sale on all Merchandise. Spend $100 receive 10% off the entire purchase, spend $200 receive 20% off the entire purchase, $250 or more receive 25% off! Also we will be doing a drawing for a ROXY plaid shirt. Anyone who spends $50 or more may enter to win!

Four Paws on the Beach (144 Laneda Ave):

10% off gift certificates

10% off purchases of $100 or more

Any dog wearing plaid receives a goodie bag

Amanita Gallery (128 Division Street):

20% off all hand-painted furniture on Plaid Friday. Also, a free card to anyone wearing plaid!

Nehalem Bay Winery (34965 OR-53):

Featuring Santa’s Elixir holiday wine at $20 a bottle (normally $25). Case and partial case specials, free shipping on case orders. Free wine tasting.

Toylandia/Freehand/Manzanita Sweets (320 Laneda Ave):

Variety of in-store specials

Salt & Paper (411 Laneda Ave):

10 % off all purchases of $50 or more.

Manzanita Beach Getaway Rentals (532 Laneda Ave):

25 % off house cleaning service with a 2 hour minimum.

Look for Plaid Friday poster in shop windows!

Keep checking www.exploremanzanita.com for details on local deals, or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/183677418846738/



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

