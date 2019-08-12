Join land conservancy at planting party along the lower Columbia Aug. 21st

Volunteers have worked hard to rid marshes along the lower Columbia River of invasive purple loosestrife and yellow flag iris. Before those openings get refilled by non-native invasive plants, North Coast Land Conservancy plans to fill them with native species such as wapato, aster and checkermallow. Join NCLC Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help plant the marsh at scenic Wolf Bay Habitat Reserve near Svensen.

The work will be muddy (but not as hard as digging up iris!) Volunteers should wear rubber boots and gloves; if requested in advance, boots and gloves can be provided for those who need them. NCLC will provide the needed tools. Bring your own drinking water and lunch. There are no toilets or potable water at our work site. Dogs are not allowed at any NCLC habitat reserves.



For more information or to sign up and get directions, contact NCLC Eric Owen at 503-738-9126, erico@NCLCtrust.org. More information on this and other stewardship opportunities can be found at NCLCtrust.org.



