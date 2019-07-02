Join Food Roots for a Harvest Dinner on Tuesday, July 16th at the Pacific Restaurant!

Don’t miss your chance to join us! Food Roots is partnering with Nehalem River Ranch and local chefs and restaurants throughout Tillamook County to host a series of harvest dinners throughout the year to highlight the bounty of our north coast farmers, ranchers, fishers, and foragers, as well as the important work Food Roots does to grow our local food economy.

We will continue this series on Tuesday, July 16th at the Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook. This four-course dinner will showcase Pacific’s commitment to the farmers, ranchers, fishers, and foragers who make our north coast community such an incredible place to eat. We will highlight Nehalem River Ranch’s delicious, pasture-raised beef and/or pork, along with other seasonal, locally-sourced dishes. A selection of wine and/or beer will be included in your ticket price, and Pacific’s bar will also be open for the purchase of additional beverages if desired.

Tickets are $75 with a portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold going to benefit Food Roots. During the dinner, we will highlight the important work Food Roots is doing throughout Tillamook County, with a particular focus on how our programs strengthen local farmers and provide Farm to School education and activities for students at South Prairie Elementary, Tillamook Junior High, and other Tillamook County schools. We will highlight ways you can support Food Roots with time, energy, and expertise in addition to attending dinners like this and providing general financial support. In supporting Food Roots you are helping create a stronger food system right here at home!

The dinner takes place at Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook (2nd and Main) on Tuesday, July 16th, with doors opening at 5:30pm and the first course being served at 6:30. Ready to join us? You can purchase tickets by visiting http://foodrootsnw.org/dinners or in person at our Food Roots FarmTable storefront at 113 Main Avenue in downtown Tillamook. If you have questions or prefer to pay by check, you can contact Joel Caris at joel.caris@foodrootsnw.org.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

