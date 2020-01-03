Jazz Artists John Stowell and Anandi Gefroh Return to the Bay City Arts Center January 11th

The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) has announced the return of jazz musicians John Stowell and Anandi Gefroh for daytime workshops and a special evening concert on Saturday, January 11th. John Stowell is one of the leading jazz guitarists and teachers in the world, and has taught and performed internationally for over 40 years. Anandi Gefroh is one of the most gifted jazz vocalists to come out of the Portland jazz scene, and a regular collaborator with Stowell. Both artists are offering jazz workshops for musicians of all levels of skill and experience, starting at 1:00PM on the 11th. Later that evening, the two will perform two sets, combining jazz standards and original compositions. The Arts Center crew will be serving fresh-made desserts, coffee and tea, which the audience can enjoy in a classic dinner-club setting. Doors will open at 6:30PM and the concert will begin at 7:00PM. The concert is open to all ages.

“John and Anandi performed for us last June, and it was an incredible show,” said Rob Russell, President of the BCAC. “The audience was completely blown away, and we had a lot of requests to bring them back. We’re so excited that they agreed to return and we know the local jazz community will appreciate it.”



Tickets for the guitar and vocal workshops are $20 per person. Concert tickets are $10, with a portion of the proceeds going to support the BCAC music program. To register for a workshop, call the BCAC at (503) 377-9620, or drop us an email at baycityartscenter@gmail.com. Tickets for the concert will be sold at the door the evening of January 11th.



The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, yoga studio, dining hall and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. It’s also a collection of volunteers and friends who come together in the name of art, expression, and reverence for the beauty of the North Coast. The Arts Center offers monthly art shows, with First Friday receptions. Tuesdays feature evening yoga classes by Emily Fanjoy, and the third Sunday of every month begins with its legendary pancake breakfast.

www.baycityartscenter.org