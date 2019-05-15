It’s time for golf – Eugene Schmuck Foundation Tees Off Tournament Tomorrow, May 16th through May 19th

The Manzanita Open Golf Tournament starts Thursday with the Horserace/Shootout at 1 pm. The tournament kicks off on Friday morning at 9:00am. Come early to catch up with friends, view silent auction items, play games and win door prizes. The lunch tent will open at 11:00am. For a full list of activities, please visit our website.

Tee Times – If you have already signed up for the golf tournament you can review your tee times online. There are still tee times available. Please call Bob Joseph, at 503-368-3187, or register online to reserve a tee time. Be prepared to pay for your tee time if you haven’t already.

Sponsorships – To renew or sign up as a sponsor, please see the website for sponsorship levels and pay either by check or online.

Donations – Please give donations to any of the board members for the silent auction or raffles or deliver them to the golf course no later than Thursday morning.

This year’s Manzanita Open Golf Tournament promises to be better than ever. See you there, play a little, eat a little, and let’s have some fun.

Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of sponsors each year we are able to provide support to local schools, charities and organizations in North Tillamook County.

CLICK HERE to Donate to the Eugene Schmuck Foundation