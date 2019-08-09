It’s Tillamook County Fair Time – Wed. 8/7/19 and Thurs. 8/8/19

The 2019 Tillamook County Fair is in full swing and community members have shared a wide variety of their favorite photos with the Tillamook County Pioneer.

Years (too many to count) of covering the Fair, this Pioneer editor realized that you wouldn’t be able to tell, from year to year (accept by the ages of the kids) the highlights as my “favorite” views always included lots of 4H exhibits, animals, local organization booths, and the occasional midway ride photo.

The best way to get a true view of the Fair was to reach out to our readers — send us YOUR photos and favorite parts of the Fair. The best way to see the Fair is through the eyes of our community.

Here’s a sample of the photos we’ve received so far … send your photos to editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net or via Facebook messenger, or post to our Facebook page ….



