It’s Farmers Market Season … throughout the County…

No matter the day of the week, there is a Farmers Market SOMEWHERE this time of year … the grand dame of them all is the Astoria Sunday Market with an amazing array of goods – nearly 200 vendors lining 12th St. from Marine Dr. to Exchange St. on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This week Bar K Buckaroos will entertain you with their original tunes. Learn more about what has grown to be the second-largest farmers market in Oregon here.

And there is a NEW market on Thursdays in Warrenton, at Fishermen and Farmers Market from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Warrenton Marina.

Here’s the lineup in Tillamook County:

The Manzanita Farmers Market – Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. More than 50 food, farm, art and nonprofit vendors, you can also dance along to music.

The Neskowin Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Neskowin Beach Wayside,

With food demonstrations, live music and The Food Hero Program for kids, the Tillamook Farmers Market is a perfect place for food and fun on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located in downtown Tillamook, this old-fashioned farmers market puts shoppers and vendors in the perfect place to connect with others in the community.

You’ll find arts and crafts in addition to fresh produce and baked goods at the Pacific City Farmers Market on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This week, Audio Tattoo will be there performing live. For a great place to have lunch or find an original, handcrafted gift or some fresh produce for dinner, head to one of these fantastic Tillamook summer markets.

There are also Farmers Markets in Cannon Beach (Tuesdays from 1 to 5 pm) and in Seaside on Wednesdays from 2 to 6 pm.

Each market offers a wonderful opportunity to explore new sights and sounds, meet new people and discover the finest fresh, regional foods. A celebration of the season, the local area, food and culture, farmers markets are beloved features in their communities.

In downtown Tillamook, Monday through Friday (and Saturdays, too) there is Food Roots Store Front – a mini- farmers market – with the bounty of the season from 9 am to 5 pm (10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays) at 2nd and Main St. – produce, meat, honey, eggs, cheese and more from local producers.

As you make your way along the North Coast, be sure to check out our calendars for other happenings in these towns. Drive safely. Have fun!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

