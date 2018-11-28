It Takes A Village: Every Voice Counts Listening Session for Northwest Parenting Dec. 4th

The Northwest Parenting Program has been in Tillamook County for over five years. In partnership with Tillamook Family Counseling Center, we have provided parenting classes, and programs to support families with children between the ages of 0 to 8 years. Please join us for a COMMUNITY CONVERSATION on Tuesday Dec. 4th for food, forum and fun at the Tillamook Library starting at 5:30 pm.

Northwest Parenting is planning for five more years and beyond. However, NWP critically NEEDS vital input and lived experience input from parents, partners, day care providers, teachers, directors, city and county leaders, grandparents, foster & family care providers, family supports and other interested parties.



There will be small group discussion, sharing ideas, gathering input. Child care and dinner will be available. Please RSVP.

5:45 Dinner and 6 pm – information gathering session

*Free Day Care Provided RSVP w/age of child

Transportation or gas vouchers available

RSVP: https://tc-village.eventbrite.com



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

