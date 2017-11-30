“It Almost Got Me” – Video by Don Best of Big Waves, Sneaker Waves 11/29/17

IMG_2631

IMG_2630

Big tides, combined with big waves are a reminder to never turn your back on the ocean.

Here are some beach safety tips from Oregon State Parks

https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PARKS/pages/beach_tips.aspx#Beach_Safety_homePlease be safe out there …

Beware the sneaker wave

They´re called sneaker waves because they appear without warning, often surging high up on the beach with deadly force, and are impossible to predict. Sneaker waves also carry a large amount of sand that can saturate your clothes, weighing you down and making escape difficult if not impossible.

How to play it safe: Never turn your back on the ocean.

Watch those logs

The ocean is strong enough to pick up even the biggest log and plop it down on top of you. Some logs may look small, but even the tiny ones can be waterlogged and weigh tons.

How to play it safe: If you see a log in the surf or on wet sand, stay off it.

Rip currents

Rip currents are strong currents of water that rush out to sea. They are stronger than even the best swimmer. These currents can swiftly sweep unwary beachcombers and waders off their feet and out to sea. Rip currents may appear as dark, choppy water. Any time you see debris and foam floating out to sea, chances are you have found a rip current. Avoid the area.

How to play it safe: Parents keep your kids close when playing in the ocean. If caught in a rip current, don’t panic . Swim parallel to the beach until you are out of the current, then head for the beach.

Know the tides

Incoming tides isolate rocks from headlands and the shore. Avoid the temptation of strolling out to an interesting rock without knowing when the tide rolls back in. Free tide tables are readily available at state park offices, information centers and many shops and motels.

How to play it safe: Stay off rocks and small, enclosed beaches. Know when the tide is coming in by visiting a tide table website or download a tide table app to your phone. Remember, the time of tides varies at different locations throughout the Oregon Coast.

High waves can reach you

Tides and waves can sweep over rocks, jetties and headlands, knocking you off and carrying you out to sea.

How to play it safe: Assume nothing is “high enough” and avoid exposed rocks, jetties and headlands during strong wave action (like during and after storms).



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)